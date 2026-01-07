Zelenskiy Stands Firm: No Extra Demands in Ukraine Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's position in ongoing peace talks on Wednesday, asserting that no new demands should be imposed on the country. He called upon Kyiv's allies to intensify their pressure on Russia through enhanced sanctions.

During his diplomatic visit to Cyprus, coinciding with the country's assumption of the EU's rotating presidency, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities in the negotiations.

The Ukrainian leader's message underscored the need for unity among allies, particularly in maintaining and strengthening sanctions against Russia.