Zelenskiy Stands Firm: No Extra Demands in Ukraine Peace Talks
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed that Ukraine should not face additional demands in peace negotiations. He urged Kyiv's allies to increase pressure on Russia, especially through sanctions, during a visit to Cyprus amidst its EU presidency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:57 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's position in ongoing peace talks on Wednesday, asserting that no new demands should be imposed on the country. He called upon Kyiv's allies to intensify their pressure on Russia through enhanced sanctions.
During his diplomatic visit to Cyprus, coinciding with the country's assumption of the EU's rotating presidency, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities in the negotiations.
The Ukrainian leader's message underscored the need for unity among allies, particularly in maintaining and strengthening sanctions against Russia.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- Russia
- sanctions
- Cyprus
- EU
- allies
- negotiations
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise Over U.S. Interest in Greenland Amid European Concerns
Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Data: European Markets Hit Pause
EU Stands Firm: Defending Greenland and International Law
France Rallies Europe Against U.S. Greenland Ambitions
European Allies Unite Against Trump's Greenland Ambitions