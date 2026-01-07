Left Menu

Zelenskiy Stands Firm: No Extra Demands in Ukraine Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed that Ukraine should not face additional demands in peace negotiations. He urged Kyiv's allies to increase pressure on Russia, especially through sanctions, during a visit to Cyprus amidst its EU presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:57 IST
Zelenskiy Stands Firm: No Extra Demands in Ukraine Peace Talks
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's position in ongoing peace talks on Wednesday, asserting that no new demands should be imposed on the country. He called upon Kyiv's allies to intensify their pressure on Russia through enhanced sanctions.

During his diplomatic visit to Cyprus, coinciding with the country's assumption of the EU's rotating presidency, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities in the negotiations.

The Ukrainian leader's message underscored the need for unity among allies, particularly in maintaining and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

 India
2
Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Police.

Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Po...

 India
3
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Arctic Ambition

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Arctic Ambition

 Global
4
Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026