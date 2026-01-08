Left Menu

UPDATE 2-EU orders X to keep Grok documents for longer amid sexualised AI photos furore

And it’s not to be tolerated," Starmer told national radio network Greatest Hits Radio. The Internet Watch Foundation, a British ⁠non-profit organisation focused on eradicating online child sexual abuse, said it had found criminal imagery of children aged between 11 and 13, which seemed ⁠to have been created by ‌the use of Grok.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:46 IST
UPDATE 2-EU orders X to keep Grok documents for longer amid sexualised AI photos furore

The European Commission has ordered Elon Musk's X to retain all documents relating to its AI chatbot, Grok, for longer while the bloc ⁠ensures compliance with its rules after condemning it for producing sexualised images, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Sweden on Thursday joined the chorus of criticism saying the AI-generated images were unacceptable, after the country's deputy prime minister was targeted by a Grok user's prompt this week. The Commission has now decided to ​extend a retention order sent to X last year, which related to algorithms and dissemination of illegal content, prolonging it to the ‍end of 2026, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Thursday.

"This is saying to a platform, keep your internal documents, don't get rid of them, because we have doubts about your compliance ... and we need to be able to have access to them if we request it explicitly," Regnier said. SWEDISH PM SAYS IMAGES ARE UNACCEPTABLE

He said the ⁠move did ‌not mean the Commission had ⁠opened a new formal investigation based on the European Union's Digital Services Act, which requires online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content. X did not immediately ‍respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.

X's Safety account said on Sunday that it removes all illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, ​on the platform and permanently suspended accounts involved. It said anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content would suffer the same ⁠consequences as if they uploaded illegal content. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the images as "a kind of sexualized violence" and said: "It's distasteful, unacceptable, offensive."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also called ⁠again on X to take urgent action, after a report from the Internet Watch Foundation said Grok was being used to generate sexualised images of children. "It's disgusting. And it's not to be tolerated," Starmer told national radio network Greatest Hits Radio.

The Internet Watch Foundation, a British ⁠non-profit organisation focused on eradicating online child sexual abuse, said it had found criminal imagery of children aged between 11 and 13, which seemed ⁠to have been created by ‌the use of Grok. "Tools like Grok now risk bringing sexual AI imagery of children into the mainstream," Ngaire Alexander, head of the reporting hotline at the Internet Watch Foundation, said in a statement. "That is unacceptable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
KIBG 2026: Prasanna Bendre wins Tanding gold, Tamil Nadu win big in Beach Volleyball

KIBG 2026: Prasanna Bendre wins Tanding gold, Tamil Nadu win big in Beach Vo...

 India
2
BHEL commences supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat sleeper trains

BHEL commences supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for ...

 India
3
Judge disqualifies federal prosecutor in investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James

Judge disqualifies federal prosecutor in investigation into New York Attorne...

 United States
4
India has upheld civilisational values through authentic historical evidence: Adityanath

India has upheld civilisational values through authentic historical evidence...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026