U.S. Dietary Guidelines Revolution: Protein-Upped, Sugar-Curfewed

The administration under President Donald Trump unveiled updated dietary guidelines emphasizing higher protein consumption and minimized sugar intake, aimed at reducing processed food consumption. This marks an initiative aligned with the 'Make America Healthy Again' program championed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The new recommendations call for protein intake between 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight daily, a significant increase from the previous guideline of 0.8 grams. The policy also encourages the consumption of full-fat dairy and discourages added sugar intake, capping it at 10 grams per meal.

These guidelines are poised to reshape federal nutrition programs, affect school meals, and guide medical advice on disease prevention. Critics, including food industry players, face mounting pressure as artificial ingredients and highly processed products are spotlighted as detrimental to public health.