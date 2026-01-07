Left Menu

U.S. Dietary Guidelines Revolution: Protein-Upped, Sugar-Curfewed

President Trump's administration introduces new dietary guidelines focused on increased protein intake and reduced sugar consumption, with an emphasis on avoiding highly processed foods. This aligns with the Make America Healthy Again agenda spearheaded by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aiming to lower healthcare costs and promote public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:35 IST
U.S. Dietary Guidelines Revolution: Protein-Upped, Sugar-Curfewed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The administration under President Donald Trump unveiled updated dietary guidelines emphasizing higher protein consumption and minimized sugar intake, aimed at reducing processed food consumption. This marks an initiative aligned with the 'Make America Healthy Again' program championed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The new recommendations call for protein intake between 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight daily, a significant increase from the previous guideline of 0.8 grams. The policy also encourages the consumption of full-fat dairy and discourages added sugar intake, capping it at 10 grams per meal.

These guidelines are poised to reshape federal nutrition programs, affect school meals, and guide medical advice on disease prevention. Critics, including food industry players, face mounting pressure as artificial ingredients and highly processed products are spotlighted as detrimental to public health.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

 India
2
Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Police.

Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Po...

 India
3
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Arctic Ambition

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Arctic Ambition

 Global
4
Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026