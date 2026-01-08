Left Menu

Negotiating Oil Deal: PDVSA's Talks with the U.S.

Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA is in discussions with the United States regarding oil sales. These negotiations are focused on setting terms similar to existing agreements with other foreign partners. PDVSA emphasizes that these transactions are commercial, legal, transparent, and mutually beneficial.

  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's PDVSA is advancing talks with the U.S. for oil sales, mirroring existing contracts with foreign partners such as Chevron.

The company assured that these engagements reflect strictly commercial dealings intended to guarantee legality, transparency, and mutual benefit.

Discussions prioritize replicating proven successful terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

