Left Menu

Karnataka to host India’s first commercial quantum computer at IIIT-Dharwad: Minister Priyank Kharge

Karnataka will host Indias first commercial quantum computer, with the state government announcing its deployment at the IIIT-Dharwad, Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday.The move is seen as a major step towards positioning Karnataka as a national hub for advanced quantum technologies, the state ITBT minister said.The announcement followed separate meetings held by Priyank with Bengaluru-based deeptech firm QpiAI and Singapore-based water technology company ZWEEC, focusing on cutting-edge innovation and rural infrastructure solutions, according to a press release.Karnataka is moving decisively in the quantum space.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:53 IST
Karnataka to host India’s first commercial quantum computer at IIIT-Dharwad: Minister Priyank Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka will host India's ''first commercial quantum computer'', with the state government announcing its deployment at the IIIT-Dharwad, Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday.

The move is seen as a major step towards positioning Karnataka as a national hub for advanced quantum technologies, the state IT/BT minister said.

The announcement followed separate meetings held by Priyank with Bengaluru-based deeptech firm QpiAI and Singapore-based water technology company ZWEEC, focusing on cutting-edge innovation and rural infrastructure solutions, according to a press release.

''Karnataka is moving decisively in the quantum space. The deployment of India's first commercial quantum computer at the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Dharwad marks a significant milestone in building a world-class quantum ecosystem,'' the minister was quoted as saying.

During discussions with QpiAI, Priyank reviewed plans to deploy the country's ''first indigenously built commercial quantum computer'' at IIIT-Dharwad, where the state has announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Quantum AI and Computing.

QpiAI also outlined its roadmap to scale its systems from 25 qubits to a 1,000-qubit quantum computer within the next two to three years.

In a separate meeting, ZWEEC presented its advanced biomonitoring solutions for the early detection of drinking water contamination and algal blooms. Priyank said the government would examine the feasibility of piloting the technology in partnership with the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump administration to send more border patrol agents to Minnesota, NYT reports

Trump administration to send more border patrol agents to Minnesota, NYT rep...

 United States
2
UPDATE 3-US Senate advances measure curbing Trump's Venezuela war powers

UPDATE 3-US Senate advances measure curbing Trump's Venezuela war powers

 Global
3
Ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India, German envoy meets defence secretary

Ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India, German envoy meets defe...

 India
4
US STOCKS-Wall St mixed as tech retreats; defense firms gain on Trump's budget hike call

US STOCKS-Wall St mixed as tech retreats; defense firms gain on Trump's budg...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026