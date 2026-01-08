Trump Demands Accountability from Defense Firms

In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has set new conditions for defense companies, stating that they must first address ongoing production issues before they are allowed to issue dividends or engage in stock buybacks.

Trump criticized these firms for their inability to produce military equipment rapidly and subsequently maintain it efficiently. He emphasized that these shortcomings must be rectified as a matter of urgency.

The President conveyed these sentiments on Truth Social, highlighting his commitment to enhancing the readiness and effectiveness of the nation's defense capabilities.