Trump Demands Accountability from Defense Firms

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that defense companies must resolve production issues with military equipment before they receive permission for dividends or stock buybacks. He criticized their slow production and improper maintenance, expressing these concerns on Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 00:47 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has set new conditions for defense companies, stating that they must first address ongoing production issues before they are allowed to issue dividends or engage in stock buybacks.

Trump criticized these firms for their inability to produce military equipment rapidly and subsequently maintain it efficiently. He emphasized that these shortcomings must be rectified as a matter of urgency.

The President conveyed these sentiments on Truth Social, highlighting his commitment to enhancing the readiness and effectiveness of the nation's defense capabilities.

