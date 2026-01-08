Trump's Davos Delegation: U.S. Leaders Gear Up for Global Forum

Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other high-ranking officials will join President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump's in-person attendance follows a virtual address last year. He intends to discuss housing affordability proposals and previously advocated for lower oil prices and interest rates.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, is set to accompany President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, confirmed sources reveal. High-level discussions are anticipated during this prestigious event.

Additional attendees include U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Steve Witkoff, the special envoy to the Middle East, rounding out a comprehensive delegation that epitomizes U.S. leadership. Trump will make his presence felt in person this year, following his virtual participation the previous year.

Scheduled for January 19-23, the forum will see Trump addressing global economic leaders on topics such as new housing and affordability initiatives. Known for his prior advocacy for reduced OPEC oil prices and interest rates, Trump once again positions himself at the forefront of economic discourse.

