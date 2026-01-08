"Govt has allergy to Mahatma Gandhi..." : Bhupesh Bhagel calls for nationwide protest against VB--G RAM G act

Former Chhattisgarh CM and Punjab Congress in charge Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the central government of having an "allergy" to Mahatma Gandhi and a problem with the poor, after it abruptly scrapped the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), the world's largest employment guarantee scheme. Speaking to ANI, Baghel said,"The world's largest employment guarantee scheme, named after Mahatma Gandhi, was scrapped by this government. This government has an 'allergy' to Mahatma Gandhi, and secondly, they have a problem with the poor... There was no other scheme like it anywhere in the world, a scheme created by Dr. Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi. It was this MNREGA scheme that provided food rations to people's homes and created employment."

He further stated,"We have such a powerful example before us, yet despite this, the scheme was abruptly shut down. In protest against this, All India Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and all other leaders decided that we must launch a movement in different states..." On Saturday, Congress announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao", after the Centre's newly enacted Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Act.

Addressing a press conference at the party's office in New Delhi, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of attempting to centralise the employment guarantee scheme and acting arbitrarily. Venugopal said the CWC had finalised the future strategy on MGNREGA and approved a structured campaign titled "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram."

"Phase 1 will begin on January 8 with a full-day preparatory meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) offices in the presence of general secretaries and in-charges. District-level press conference will be held at District Congress Committee (DCC) offices on January 10, followed by a one-day fast at district headquarters on January 11 near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar," he said. As per the party, phase 2 of the campaign will run from January 12 to January 30. During this period, panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, along with the delivery of a letter from the Congress president.

"Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned. On January 30, Martyr's Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," Venugopal said. "Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC/DM offices till February 6. This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidha Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the Viksit Bharat--Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of rural employment policy, as per a release by the President's Secretariat. The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. It seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery, thereby strengthening the foundation for a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat.

The Act replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a modern statutory framework that enhances livelihood security and is aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

