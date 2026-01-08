Left Menu

Granules India gets USFDA tentative nod for generic ADHD treatment tablets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:40 IST
Granules India gets USFDA tentative nod for generic ADHD treatment tablets
  • Country:
  • India

Granules India Ltd on Thursday said its arm Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic amphetamine extended-release tablets indicated for treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, with eligibility of 180-day marketing exclusivity.

The tentative approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of amphetamine extended-release tablets in strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg, Granules India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

These are the generic equivalent of DYANAVEL XR, it added.

''The Granules ANDA has been determined to be eligible for 180-day exclusivity by the FDA, reinforcing its growing capabilities in developing and commercialising complex and differentiated generic products for the US market,'' the company said.

The product is indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and has an estimated market size of USD 41 million, it added.

''Having a product that is eligible for 180-day exclusivity, Granules strongly validates our long-term strategy of building a differentiated portfolio of complex generics. It also reinforces our commitment to strengthening our presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic space while enhancing value creation in the US generics market,'' Granules India Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

As per the USFDA, 180-day marketing exclusivity is granted to the first approved applicant for a generic version after challenging a listed patent.

Granules had previously received a tentative approval on December 22, 2025 for amphetamine extended release orally disintegrating tablets in strengths of 3.1 mg, 6.3 mg, 9.4 mg, 12.5 mg, 15.7 mg, and 18.8 mg, also used for the treatment of ADHD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s Kolkata home amid ED search, alleges bid to seize TMC’s internal data

Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s Kolkata home amid ED search, alleges bid to seiz...

 India
2
EMERGING MARKETS-EM equity rally falters with geopolitics, data in focus

EMERGING MARKETS-EM equity rally falters with geopolitics, data in focus

 Global
3
Kerala BJP chief accuses IUML, Jamaat-e-Islami of engaging in 'dangerous' religion politics

Kerala BJP chief accuses IUML, Jamaat-e-Islami of engaging in 'dangerous' re...

 India
4
"BJP is on a mission to make fake votes": Akhilesh Yadav after 2.89 crore voters deleted in UP SIR draft electoral rolls

"BJP is on a mission to make fake votes": Akhilesh Yadav after 2.89 crore vo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026