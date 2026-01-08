Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute to Indian environmentalist Madhav Gadgil

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday offered his condolences on the passing of Madhav Gadgil, a well-known expert on India's environment.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:47 IST
Late Indian environmentalists Madhav Gadgil (Photo/X@priyankagandhi). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday offered his condolences on the passing of Madhav Gadgil, a well-known expert on India's environment. He passed away at the age of 83.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Madhav Gadgil was a person who worked for a long time in the field of environmental studies in India. The positions he consistently upheld on environmental issues have had a significant influence on environmental thought and movements in the country. Through various research initiatives and his role as an educator, he made distinctive interventions in discussions on environmental conservation. His perspectives on the dialogue between development and the environment have been debated and discussed at multiple levels." Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered prominent Indian Environmentalist Madhav Gadgil, saying that the environmentalist's life's work will continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, she said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Madhav Gadgil, a compassionate voice for nature and social justice. His life's work will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones." Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also called environmentalist Madhav Gadgil, a leading ecologist, a dedicated researcher, and a mentor who worked for over five decades to promote both modern science and traditional knowledge, especially in biodiversity conservation.

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, "Madhav Gadgil, the pre-eminent ecologist, has just passed away. He was a top-notch academic scientist, a tireless field researcher, a pioneering institution-builder, a great communicator, a firm believer in people's networks and movements, and a friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to many for over five decades. Trained at the very best universities in modern science, he was at the same time a champion of traditional knowledge systems - especially in biodiversity conservation." "His influence on public policy has been profound, going back to his crucial role in the Save Silent Valley Movement in the late 70s and early 1980s. His intervention to protect forests in Bastar was crucial in the mid-80s. Later, he defined a new direction for the Botanical Survey of India and the Zoological Survey of India. During 2009-2011, he chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel and wrote its report in a most sensitive and democratic manner that remains unmatched in both substance and style," the post read.Gadgil played a key role in landmark environmental initiatives in India, including the Save Silent Valley Movement in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and forest protection in Bastar during the 1980s.He also led the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel from 2009 to 2011, producing a report praised for its depth and democratic approach.

Gadgil's wide-ranging contributions over the years have earned him some of India's highest civilian honours, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, as well as the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement and the Volvo Environment Prize, UNEP noted in its statement.In 2024, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) awarded Gadgil with the Lifetime Achievement Award. (ANI)

