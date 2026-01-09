Left Menu

CORRECTED-US House fails to overturn Trump veto of Colorado water project 

Updated: 09-01-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 02:57 IST
CORRECTED-US House fails to overturn Trump veto of Colorado water project 

‌The ⁠Republican-led U.S. House of ‍Representatives on Thursday ​fell short of ⁠the two-thirds supermajority required ⁠to override President Donald Trump's ⁠veto of a ⁠drinking-water ‌project in Colorado.

