CORRECTED-US House fails to overturn Trump veto of Colorado water project
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 02:57 IST
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday fell short of the two-thirds supermajority required to override President Donald Trump's veto of a drinking-water project in Colorado.
This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.
