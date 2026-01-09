US federal agents shot two people in Portland, ABC affiliate reports
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents shot two people in Portland on Thursday afternoon, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing sources, adding the condition of the two people shot was not immediately known.
