US federal agents shot two people in Portland, ABC affiliate reports

‌U.S. Customs and ⁠Border Protection agents shot two people ​in Portland ‍on Thursday afternoon, an ⁠ABC ‌News ⁠affiliate reported, citing ‍sources, adding the ​condition of the ⁠two people ⁠shot was not ⁠immediately known.

