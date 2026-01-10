Trump's Greenland Ambition: A Strategic Move
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed the need for the U.S. to acquire Greenland to prevent future occupation by Russia or China. He made these remarks at the White House, emphasizing strategic interests in the region.
In a bold statement at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump declared the necessity for the U.S. to own Greenland.
He highlighted concerns about Russia or China potentially occupying the territory in the future, calling it a strategic move for national security.
Trump's comments reflect ongoing geopolitical tensions and the importance of Greenland in international affairs.
