Trump's Bold Oil Play: US Companies Courted for $100 Billion Venezuela Investment

President Donald Trump urges oil executives to invest $100 billion in Venezuela, portraying it as a fresh economic opportunity following the military ousting of Nicolás Maduro. Trump promises safety and government protection for companies, aiming to fully control Venezuelan petroleum exports and reduce energy prices.

Updated: 10-01-2026 03:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 03:25 IST
Trump's Bold Oil Play: US Companies Courted for $100 Billion Venezuela Investment
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is calling on oil industry giants to invest $100 billion in Venezuela, as the U.S. administration moves to secure the country's vast oil reserves. Following the military ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Trump presented it as a strategic economic opportunity for the U.S.

In a meeting at the White House, Trump assured industry leaders of safety and protection against the political uncertainties and historical state asset seizures in Venezuela. The administration aims to bring down gas prices by controlling the global sales of Venezuelan oil.

Companies such as Chevron and ExxonMobil, previously affected by nationalization policies, are now courted for their expertise and investment. However, industry leaders stress the need for a stable legal framework and durable investment protections before proceeding with large-scale investments in the region.

