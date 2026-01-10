Trump's Bold Oil Play: US Companies Courted for $100 Billion Venezuela Investment

President Donald Trump is calling on oil industry giants to invest $100 billion in Venezuela, as the U.S. administration moves to secure the country's vast oil reserves. Following the military ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Trump presented it as a strategic economic opportunity for the U.S.

In a meeting at the White House, Trump assured industry leaders of safety and protection against the political uncertainties and historical state asset seizures in Venezuela. The administration aims to bring down gas prices by controlling the global sales of Venezuelan oil.

Companies such as Chevron and ExxonMobil, previously affected by nationalization policies, are now courted for their expertise and investment. However, industry leaders stress the need for a stable legal framework and durable investment protections before proceeding with large-scale investments in the region.