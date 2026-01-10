G7 Finance Ministers Tackle Critical Minerals Supply Challenge

The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has announced that Australia, along with several other nations, will join a pivotal meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) in Washington this Monday. The talks will focus on formulating strategies regarding critical minerals, a sector currently dominated by China.

Last year, at the G7 leaders' summit, Bessent emphasized the urgent need for a separate discussion on this issue, which led to a virtual meeting being convened in December. India has also been invited to take part in the Washington talks, though it's uncertain if they'll accept. This comes in light of China's controlling stake in the refinement of key minerals essential for technology and defense.

The G7, which encompasses nations including the U.S., Britain, and Japan, is reliant on critical minerals from China, sparking efforts to secure alternative supply chains and boost economies. Australia's collaboration with the U.S., announced last October, aims to diversify these sources by investing in a multi-billion-dollar project pipeline.