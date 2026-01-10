Left Menu

Cuba on Edge: Oil Supply Crisis Sparks Migration Fears

Cuba faces a potential crisis as the US increases seizures of Venezuela-linked oil tankers. The lack of Venezuelan oil may lead to economic collapse, mass migration, and social unrest. Experts discuss the potential for regime instability and the dire economic impacts affecting everyday life in Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Cuba

The island of Cuba stands at a crossroads as the United States intensifies its seizures of oil tankers linked to Venezuela, raising fears of an economic and humanitarian crisis. The potential cessation of Venezuelan oil shipments could severely affect Cuba's fragile economy, sparking mass migration and social unrest, experts warn.

The situation exacerbates existing hardships following the U.S. military raid that resulted in the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Severe blackouts and long lines at gas stations and supermarkets are seen daily in Cuba, illustrating the nation's worst economic crisis in decades.

Experts say the lack of Venezuelan oil could push Cuba towards the brink of collapse. With a 15% decline in GDP over the last six years and increasing U.S. sanctions, the island's dependency on oil becomes more evident. Observers believe regime change could be a strategy of the Trump administration, but Cuban resilience remains unpredictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

