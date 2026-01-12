Uniper and AM Green Forge Groundbreaking Green Ammonia Partnership
German utility Uniper and India's AM Green have signed a long-term agreement to supply up to 500,000 tons of green ammonia annually, with the first shipment slated for 2028. This deal aligns with Uniper's strategy to provide renewable solutions. The agreement was endorsed by leaders from both countries.
German state-owned utility Uniper announced a landmark agreement with India's AM Green to procure up to 500,000 tons of green ammonia annually. The collaboration marks a pivotal step in Uniper's strategy to deliver renewable, low-carbon solutions at scale.
Uniper CEO Michael Lewis emphasized the agreement's significance, stating it fortifies their commitment to offering reliable access to sustainable energy resources. The initial shipments are planned for 2028, heralding a new era in green energy supply chains.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz officially sanctioned the agreement, highlighting the strategic partnership between the two nations in advancing climate-friendly initiatives.
