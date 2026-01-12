Swiss Bar Co-Owner Detained Following Deadly Ski Resort Blaze

A Swiss court has mandated the detention of Jacques Moretti, the co-owner of a bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort, following a deadly fire on New Year's Day that resulted in 40 fatalities.

The court's statement outlined that Moretti would remain in custody for a provisional period of three months. However, this could change if Moretti adheres to certain measures intended to mitigate his flight risk, such as offering a security deposit.

The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the upscale ski resort, raising concerns about safety and accountability within the community.

