Swiss Bar Co-Owner Detained Following Deadly Ski Resort Blaze
A Swiss court has ordered the continued detention of Jacques Moretti, co-owner of a bar in Crans-Montana, after a New Year's Day fire killed 40 people. He will remain in custody for three months, unless measures, such as a security deposit, are taken to mitigate flight risk.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:00 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
A Swiss court has mandated the detention of Jacques Moretti, the co-owner of a bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort, following a deadly fire on New Year's Day that resulted in 40 fatalities.
The court's statement outlined that Moretti would remain in custody for a provisional period of three months. However, this could change if Moretti adheres to certain measures intended to mitigate his flight risk, such as offering a security deposit.
The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the upscale ski resort, raising concerns about safety and accountability within the community.
