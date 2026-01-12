Left Menu

Swiss Bar Co-Owner Detained Following Deadly Ski Resort Blaze

A Swiss court has ordered the continued detention of Jacques Moretti, co-owner of a bar in Crans-Montana, after a New Year's Day fire killed 40 people. He will remain in custody for three months, unless measures, such as a security deposit, are taken to mitigate flight risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:00 IST
Swiss Bar Co-Owner Detained Following Deadly Ski Resort Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A Swiss court has mandated the detention of Jacques Moretti, the co-owner of a bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort, following a deadly fire on New Year's Day that resulted in 40 fatalities.

The court's statement outlined that Moretti would remain in custody for a provisional period of three months. However, this could change if Moretti adheres to certain measures intended to mitigate his flight risk, such as offering a security deposit.

The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the upscale ski resort, raising concerns about safety and accountability within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

 India
2
Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

 India
3
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
4
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026