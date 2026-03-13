Tragic Fatalities at Rajasthan Textile Factory
Three workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sludge tank at a textile factory in Rajasthan's Balotra. They lacked proper safety equipment, according to officials. The victims, identified as Gumanaram, Vishambhar Tiwari, and Shravan, were declared dead at a local hospital.
Three workers tragically died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sludge tank at a textile factory in Rajasthan's industrial hub, Balotra, on Friday, officials reported.
The victims, Gumanaram, 25, Vishambhar Tiwari, 54, and Shravan, 32, all local residents, lost consciousness due to the poisonous fumes as they attempted to clean the tank.
According to Balotra Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashok Kumar, the workers were not equipped with safety gear. They were rushed to a government hospital by fellow workers but were declared dead upon arrival. Families of the deceased have been notified.
