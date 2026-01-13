Haryana Police Crackdown: 67 Gangster Songs Removed in Anti-Crime Drive

In a bold initiative to counter the rise of gang culture and its appeal to youth, Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Cyber Unit have successfully removed or blocked 67 songs that glorified organized crime. These songs, found on major platforms including YouTube, Spotify, and Amazon Music, were promoting violence and a distorted image of gangster life.

Police officials expressed concern over the negative influence such content exerted on young listeners. In response, Haryana Police collaborated with digital platforms to eliminate these songs. The operation is part of a larger campaign aimed at eradicating online material promoting criminal culture, with more stringent actions promised.

Haryana's Director General of Police, Ajay Singhal, emphasized the importance of the initiative in protecting society and the youth. He underscored the zero-tolerance policy towards content promoting criminal behavior and called for responsible content creation. The STF is vigilant about monitoring social media for any glorification of crime, and interactions with content creators have been undertaken to discourage such depictions.

Additionally, the STF is addressing the terror-gangster nexus by dismantling networks with foreign connections. Recent operations include the arrest of a suspect linked to an attack plot on the Ram Temple and the recovery of explosives from individuals tied to overseas criminals. This dual approach, combining digital suppression and strategic operations, has bolstered Haryana's security framework.