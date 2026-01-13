Left Menu

Haryana Police Crackdown: 67 Gangster Songs Removed in Anti-Crime Drive

In a decisive effort to curb gang culture, Haryana Police's Special Task Force and Cyber Unit have removed 67 songs glorifying crime. The operation marks the start of a campaign to protect youth and dismantle terror-gangster networks. Coordinated actions strengthen internal security and highlight police social responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:32 IST
Haryana Police Crackdown: 67 Gangster Songs Removed in Anti-Crime Drive
Representative Image (Photo/X/@police_haryana). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold initiative to counter the rise of gang culture and its appeal to youth, Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Cyber Unit have successfully removed or blocked 67 songs that glorified organized crime. These songs, found on major platforms including YouTube, Spotify, and Amazon Music, were promoting violence and a distorted image of gangster life.

Police officials expressed concern over the negative influence such content exerted on young listeners. In response, Haryana Police collaborated with digital platforms to eliminate these songs. The operation is part of a larger campaign aimed at eradicating online material promoting criminal culture, with more stringent actions promised.

Haryana's Director General of Police, Ajay Singhal, emphasized the importance of the initiative in protecting society and the youth. He underscored the zero-tolerance policy towards content promoting criminal behavior and called for responsible content creation. The STF is vigilant about monitoring social media for any glorification of crime, and interactions with content creators have been undertaken to discourage such depictions.

Additionally, the STF is addressing the terror-gangster nexus by dismantling networks with foreign connections. Recent operations include the arrest of a suspect linked to an attack plot on the Ram Temple and the recovery of explosives from individuals tied to overseas criminals. This dual approach, combining digital suppression and strategic operations, has bolstered Haryana's security framework.

TRENDING

1
Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

 India
2
Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organisations

Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organis...

 United States
3
RBI Proposes Revival of Urban Cooperative Bank Licenses

RBI Proposes Revival of Urban Cooperative Bank Licenses

 India
4
Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026