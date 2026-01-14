Left Menu

FTSE 100 Reaches New Height Amid Market Dynamics

The UK's FTSE 100 reached a record high driven by gains in mining and healthcare, although Pearson struggled due to a lost New Jersey contract. Gold rising due to geopolitical tensions and U.S. inflation trends buoyed the market. Interest rate forecasts and commodity prices also played significant roles.

The UK's FTSE 100 index reached a record high on Wednesday, as gains in mining and healthcare stocks lifted the market. Despite a setback for the education sector, driven by Pearson's contract loss in New Jersey, the blue-chip index ended 0.3% higher at 1010 GMT.

Commodities played a key role as gold prices surged by 1%, reflecting a market response to easing U.S. inflation and anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts amidst geopolitical unease. This trend benefited the precious metals and miners index, which increased by 1.9%, and supported London-listed miners including Antofagasta, Rio Tinto, and Glencore.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical sector also saw an uptick, highlighted by AstraZeneca's strategic acquisition of Modella AI. However, the media sector faced pressure, with Pearson's shares down 8% due to their lost contract, marking it as the worst performer within the media index.

