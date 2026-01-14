Left Menu

Transforming Coal Dispatch: Eastern Coalfields Unveils Dalmia Railway Siding

Eastern Coalfields Ltd has inaugurated the Dalmia Railway Siding in Salanpur, West Bengal, enhancing coal evacuation with a capacity of 6 million tonnes per annum. This Rs 110 crore project by RITES Ltd boosts coal dispatch efficiency, reduces road transport dependence, and supports sustainable coal movement via rail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:01 IST
Transforming Coal Dispatch: Eastern Coalfields Unveils Dalmia Railway Siding
  • Country:
  • India

Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, unveiled the Dalmia Railway Siding in Salanpur, West Bengal, on Wednesday, marking a significant leap in coal evacuation and rail logistics in the region. The project, costing Rs 110 crore, aims to bolster the coal dispatch system.

The inauguration, conducted by ECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Satish Jha, featured senior company officials and employees. The new siding, strategically designed to enhance dispatch capacity, promises faster and more reliable coal movement while addressing logistics challenges in Salanpur.

The facility boasts an evacuation capacity of 6 million tonnes annually, with two 650-metre-long coal-loading platforms and a railway weighbridge. Spanning 70.21 acres, the project—executed by RITES Ltd and integrated with the Eastern Railway network—intends to minimize road transport reliance, cut logistics costs, and foster environmentally sustainable practices.

TRENDING

1
Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

 India
2
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier League

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier Lea...

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

 India
4
Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His Death

Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His D...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026