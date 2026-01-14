Transforming Coal Dispatch: Eastern Coalfields Unveils Dalmia Railway Siding

Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, unveiled the Dalmia Railway Siding in Salanpur, West Bengal, on Wednesday, marking a significant leap in coal evacuation and rail logistics in the region. The project, costing Rs 110 crore, aims to bolster the coal dispatch system.

The inauguration, conducted by ECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Satish Jha, featured senior company officials and employees. The new siding, strategically designed to enhance dispatch capacity, promises faster and more reliable coal movement while addressing logistics challenges in Salanpur.

The facility boasts an evacuation capacity of 6 million tonnes annually, with two 650-metre-long coal-loading platforms and a railway weighbridge. Spanning 70.21 acres, the project—executed by RITES Ltd and integrated with the Eastern Railway network—intends to minimize road transport reliance, cut logistics costs, and foster environmentally sustainable practices.