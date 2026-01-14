Brazilian Billionaire Bridges Diplomatic Gaps in Venezuela

In a bid to foster economic collaboration, Brazilian billionaire Joesley Batista met Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday. This meeting took place following discussions with U.S. officials in Washington, where he assured them of Rodriguez's readiness to open Venezuela's oil and gas industry for investment.

The Batista family's energy firm, Fluxus, which has been consolidating South American assets, is reportedly exploring business opportunities in Venezuela. This information comes from a source who insisted on anonymity. Despite inquiries, both Fluxus and the Batista holding company, J&F, declined to comment on the situation.

Batista's diplomatic engagements underscore his significant influence in Washington and other capitals throughout the Americas. A previous meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump had effectively contributed to improving U.S.-Brazil relations, which further emphasized Batista's role in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)