High-Speed Thrills at RORC Transatlantic Race 2026

The 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race has transformed into a thrilling spectacle, as trade winds propel competitors across the Atlantic at breakneck speeds. Leading the charge, the MOD70 trimarans deliver a master class in ocean racing, with Argo and Zoulou clocking speeds over 30 knots.

Currently, Argo maintains a slim lead over Zoulou, with less than 1,000 nautical miles separating the front-runners from the finish line in Antigua. The multihulls are on pace for a sub-five-day crossing, a testament to advances in offshore multihull technology.

Elsewhere, the corrected time race sees Palanad 4 ahead, though competition remains fierce with Ino Noir trailing by just five hours. This biennial event organized by the Royal Ocean Racing Club covers 3,000 miles, showcasing diverse sailing talent from around the world.

