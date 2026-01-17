Left Menu

PM Modi Joins Bodo Cultural Vibrance in Assam, Eyes on Eco-Friendly Highway Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Assam's 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', a vibrant Bodo cultural event, where he tried the traditional Serja instrument. Modi will initiate the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, enhancing regional connectivity while preserving biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:28 IST
PM Modi Joins Bodo Cultural Vibrance in Assam, Eyes on Eco-Friendly Highway Project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Bagurumba Dwhou 2026 (Photo/Narendra Modi YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a notable appearance at the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', a traditional Bodo cultural event in Guwahati, Assam. With over 10,000 artists showcasing the iconic Bagurumba dance, Modi took part in the cultural immersion by trying his hand at the Serja, a native musical instrument. Felicitated at the gathering, he witnessed performances that echoed nature's harmony and resonated with the cultural essence of the Bodo community.

The Bagurumba dance, deeply rooted in nature, symbolizes blooming flowers and reflects a harmonious bond between humans and the environment. Performed by young Bodo women, and accompanied by male musicians, this dance captivates with its gentle movements mirroring butterflies, leaves, and flowers. These performances, often organized in circles or lines, highlight the visual elegance that marks Bodo traditions.

Ahead of a transformative infrastructure project, Modi is set to lead the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, marking a significant step in regional development. Spanning over 86 kilometers, the project aims to increase connectivity and ensure wildlife protection through an elevated corridor. The initiative is geared towards reducing human-wildlife conflict, improving road safety, and bolstering transport efficiency in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026