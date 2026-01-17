PM Modi Joins Bodo Cultural Vibrance in Assam, Eyes on Eco-Friendly Highway Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a notable appearance at the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', a traditional Bodo cultural event in Guwahati, Assam. With over 10,000 artists showcasing the iconic Bagurumba dance, Modi took part in the cultural immersion by trying his hand at the Serja, a native musical instrument. Felicitated at the gathering, he witnessed performances that echoed nature's harmony and resonated with the cultural essence of the Bodo community.

The Bagurumba dance, deeply rooted in nature, symbolizes blooming flowers and reflects a harmonious bond between humans and the environment. Performed by young Bodo women, and accompanied by male musicians, this dance captivates with its gentle movements mirroring butterflies, leaves, and flowers. These performances, often organized in circles or lines, highlight the visual elegance that marks Bodo traditions.

Ahead of a transformative infrastructure project, Modi is set to lead the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, marking a significant step in regional development. Spanning over 86 kilometers, the project aims to increase connectivity and ensure wildlife protection through an elevated corridor. The initiative is geared towards reducing human-wildlife conflict, improving road safety, and bolstering transport efficiency in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)