Andhra Pradesh's Drive Towards a Green Energy Era

Andhra Pradesh launches a green ammonia and hydrogen plant in Kakinada, bolstered by an Rs 13,000 crore investment. Expected to produce 1.5 MMTPA by 2030, the facility aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a green energy hub. Set to create 8,000 jobs, this is one of India's largest clean-energy investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:45 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation for a significant green energy project in Kakinada district.

The green ammonia and hydrogen plant will see an investment of Rs 13,000 crore and aims to produce 1.5 million tonnes annually by 2030.

This initiative is poised to make Andhra Pradesh a green energy hub, generating 8,000 jobs and marking a substantial step towards India's sustainable future.

