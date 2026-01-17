Andhra Pradesh's Drive Towards a Green Energy Era

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation for a significant green energy project in Kakinada district.

The green ammonia and hydrogen plant will see an investment of Rs 13,000 crore and aims to produce 1.5 million tonnes annually by 2030.

This initiative is poised to make Andhra Pradesh a green energy hub, generating 8,000 jobs and marking a substantial step towards India's sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)