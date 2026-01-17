Left Menu

Delhi Declares 'Severe' Air Emergency: Measures Intensified Amid Rising Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management reinstates Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR as air quality dips to 'severe'. Authorities escalate preventive measures while the Delhi government explores innovative solutions to combat pollution, emphasizing support for startups to achieve a cleaner city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:53 IST
Delhi Declares 'Severe' Air Emergency: Measures Intensified Amid Rising Pollution
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to worsening air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reinstated measures under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the region's Air Quality Index stood at a 'severe' 432 as of 10 pm.

The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has enacted all actions under Stage-IV, dubbed 'Severe+', as the AQI exceeds 450. This is an effort to prevent further degradation of air quality, supplementing the measures already in place under GRAP's Stages I, II & III. NCR Pollution Control Boards are urged to expedite measures to stave off further air quality decline.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized that pollution transcends political boundaries, viewing it as a challenge to improve the city. The government is actively seeking innovative solutions, supporting startups, and exploring different products to enhance Delhi's environmental outlook. Gupta reiterated the government's commitment to adopting the best ideas for a healthier Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026