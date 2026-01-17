Delhi Declares 'Severe' Air Emergency: Measures Intensified Amid Rising Pollution

In response to worsening air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reinstated measures under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the region's Air Quality Index stood at a 'severe' 432 as of 10 pm.

The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has enacted all actions under Stage-IV, dubbed 'Severe+', as the AQI exceeds 450. This is an effort to prevent further degradation of air quality, supplementing the measures already in place under GRAP's Stages I, II & III. NCR Pollution Control Boards are urged to expedite measures to stave off further air quality decline.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized that pollution transcends political boundaries, viewing it as a challenge to improve the city. The government is actively seeking innovative solutions, supporting startups, and exploring different products to enhance Delhi's environmental outlook. Gupta reiterated the government's commitment to adopting the best ideas for a healthier Delhi.

