Kelachandra Coffee's Bold Move: Cultivating the Future with Liberica Beans

Kelachandra Coffee, a privately-held plantation company, is poised to significantly increase its production of Liberica coffee, responding to heightened demand within the speciality segment. Known for its resilience to climate challenges, Liberica is gaining traction as an alternative to traditional varieties.

Operating 15 estates across 6,500 acres in Karnataka and Kerala, the company aims to plant 5,000 Liberica saplings annually in a bid to diversify its offerings. Ryana Kuruvilla, the head of people and culture at Kelachandra, highlighted the growing interest in Liberica, especially from niche domestic roasters, during a recent estate visit.

The Liberica variety, native to West Africa and introduced to India in the 1970s, is being viewed as a solution to issues posed by climate change and disease in conventional varieties like Arabica. Kelachandra has set forward contracts for 35% of its current output, with potential for export depending on quality scores from international buyers.

