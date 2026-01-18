Left Menu

Kelachandra Coffee's Bold Move: Cultivating the Future with Liberica Beans

Kelachandra Coffee is expanding its production of the climate-resilient Liberica coffee variety. The company, which operates 6,500 acres across Karnataka and Kerala, is planting 5,000 Liberica saplings annually to meet rising demand in the speciality market, amidst growing interest from domestic roasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:04 IST
Kelachandra Coffee, a privately-held plantation company, is poised to significantly increase its production of Liberica coffee, responding to heightened demand within the speciality segment. Known for its resilience to climate challenges, Liberica is gaining traction as an alternative to traditional varieties.

Operating 15 estates across 6,500 acres in Karnataka and Kerala, the company aims to plant 5,000 Liberica saplings annually in a bid to diversify its offerings. Ryana Kuruvilla, the head of people and culture at Kelachandra, highlighted the growing interest in Liberica, especially from niche domestic roasters, during a recent estate visit.

The Liberica variety, native to West Africa and introduced to India in the 1970s, is being viewed as a solution to issues posed by climate change and disease in conventional varieties like Arabica. Kelachandra has set forward contracts for 35% of its current output, with potential for export depending on quality scores from international buyers.

