Jupiter's Leap into Solar Pumping Revolution

Jupiter International Ltd, a Kolkata-based company, has secured a significant project worth Rs 64.95 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd for the manufacture, supply, and maintenance of off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, an official confirmed on Monday.

This project signals Jupiter International's strategic entry into the solar pump sector, expanding its clean energy footprint beyond solar manufacturing. The company's whole-time director, Akash Garodia, emphasized the importance of this order in promoting solar irrigation, reducing diesel dependency, and supporting India's quest for agricultural decarbonisation to benefit underserved farmers.

To facilitate the rollout, Jupiter International plans to initiate a farmer awareness campaign using social media and SMS platforms, along with engaging regional networks, to ensure broad participation and education on the benefits of solar technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)