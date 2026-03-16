Major Success: MSEDCL Resolves Thousands of Power Disconnection Disputes
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) successfully resolved 44,021 electricity disconnection and theft cases at the National Lok Adalat in Thane. Consumers paid a total of Rs 20.79 crore to settle the disputes, benefiting from offered concessions. Notices were issued to 2,38,745 consumers, leading to significant recoveries.
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At the National Lok Adalat held in Thane, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) resolved a substantial 44,021 cases related to power disconnections and electricity theft. This resolution led to the recovery of Rs 20.79 crore, as consumers took advantage of the concessions provided, according to MSEDCL's deputy chief public relations officer, Ajit Igatpurikar.
Targeting amicable solutions, the MSEDCL had issued 2,38,745 notices to consumers about permanent disconnection and theft issues in the Kalyan Circle. Of these, 44,021 consumers engaged with the Lok Adalat process, achieving significant settlements in the region.
The settlements included Rs 16.44 crore recovered from Kalyan Division 2, involving 27,836 cases, and Rs 4.26 crore from 15,976 cases in Vasai. The Lok Adalat's success was ensured through coordination with Thane and Palghar District Legal Services Authorities, guided by Kalyan Circle MSEDCL chief engineer Chandramani Mishra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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