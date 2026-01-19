Trump declines to say whether he would use force to seize Greenland, NBC News reports
Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:29 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump declined to say whether he would use force to seize Greenland in an interview published in NBC News on Monday.
"No comment," Trump told the network in a brief telephone interview when asked if he would use force to seize Greenland.
