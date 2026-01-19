Left Menu

Trump declines to say whether he would use force to seize Greenland, NBC News reports

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:29 IST
U.S. President ‌Donald Trump declined to ⁠say whether he would use force ​to seize ‍Greenland in an interview published in ⁠NBC ‌News ⁠on Monday.

"No comment," ‍Trump told the ​network in a ⁠brief telephone interview ⁠when asked if he would ⁠use force ⁠to seize ‌Greenland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

