Left Menu

Elephant electrocuted in agriculture land in Andhra's Chittoor district

PTI | Chittoor | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:11 IST
Elephant electrocuted in agriculture land in Andhra's Chittoor district
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant was electrocuted while foraging in an agricultural land at Kallupalli village here in Chittoor district on Monday, said an official.

The animal, aged approximately 30 years, had strayed into the field from a nearby forest located about 300 metres away while searching for food, according to preliminary information.

''An elephant was found dead after electrocution in agricultural land at Kallupalli village in Chittoor district on Monday,'' Chittoor District Forest Officer (DFO) G Subburaj told PTI.

The elephant was moving from the Punganuru forest range towards the Palamaneru range when it accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire in the field, he said.

The village falls under the Palamaneru forest range, officials said.

Subburaj said the body of the elephant was sent for post-mortem examination and further details would be known after the procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
2
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
3
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
4
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026