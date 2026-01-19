Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Bulgaria's President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev will resign, he said in a speech on ⁠Monday, stoking widespread speculation that he will form his own political party to run in upcoming parliamentary elections after the previous government resigned last month. Radev, who was supposed to ​hold the largely ceremonial post until January 2027, said that he will submit ‍his resignation to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Bulgaria's President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev will resign, he said in a speech on ⁠Monday, stoking widespread speculation that he will form his own political party to run in upcoming parliamentary elections after the previous government resigned last month.

Radev, who was supposed to ​hold the largely ceremonial post until January 2027, said that he will submit ‍his resignation to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. If approved, he will be replaced by Vice-President Iliana Iotova until presidential elections in November. Radev, who has expressed skepticism about Bulgaria's recent move to join the ⁠euro and ‌Kremlin-friendly views about ⁠the war in Ukraine, was elected president in 2016 and again in 2021.

But his political ambitions ‍have widened and he has long touted the possibility of forming his own party. His move ​to step down, widely expected in the Balkan country, comes amid a political ⁠crisis that sees Bulgaria heading towards its eighth parliamentary election in four years. A fragmented parliament has meant ⁠that a series of election winners have failed to win majorities or create lasting coalitions.

The last coalition lasted nearly a year until protests against a new budget ⁠and widespread corruption forced it to resign in December. Elections are expected in the ⁠coming months. Meanwhile, Radev, ‌a former air-force commander, has repeatedly had to appoint interim governments, raising his profile and his own political ambitions, analysts and ⁠western diplomats said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close second

Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close s...

 Global
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Afghanistan

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in...

 Egypt
3
UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escap...

 Global
4
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026