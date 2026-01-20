Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Blaze: 40 Shops Decimated in Early Morning Inferno

A destructive fire engulfed over 40 shops at Unit-1 Market in Bhubaneswar early Tuesday, fueled by plastic and LPG cylinders. Fire services quickly subdued the flames within an hour of their arrival. Further investigation into the cause and details of the incident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:28 IST
Bhubaneswar Blaze: 40 Shops Decimated in Early Morning Inferno
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, a devastating fire broke out at Unit-1 Market in Bhubaneswar, decimating more than 40 shops, according to official sources. The blaze was rapidly contained by fire service teams, who arrived promptly after receiving an alert.

Additional Fire Officer Manoranjan Rout reported that the presence of combustible materials, including plastic, polythene, and LPG cylinders, contributed to the quick spread of the fire. Speaking with ANI, Rout detailed the operation: 'At 1:40 AM, we received a call about the blaze. Within an hour, our fire teams had brought it under control.'

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, with further information currently pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Noah Holdings: Redefining Wealth Management in the AI Era

Noah Holdings: Redefining Wealth Management in the AI Era

 Singapore
2
European Skepticism Grows Over U.S.-Led Gaza Coordination Centre

European Skepticism Grows Over U.S.-Led Gaza Coordination Centre

 Global
3
Tariff Turbulence: EU Rebukes Trump's Greenland Gambit

Tariff Turbulence: EU Rebukes Trump's Greenland Gambit

 Switzerland
4
HCL Cyclothon Noida 2026: Pedal Towards a Sustainable Future

HCL Cyclothon Noida 2026: Pedal Towards a Sustainable Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026