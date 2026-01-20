Bhubaneswar Blaze: 40 Shops Decimated in Early Morning Inferno

In the early hours of Tuesday, a devastating fire broke out at Unit-1 Market in Bhubaneswar, decimating more than 40 shops, according to official sources. The blaze was rapidly contained by fire service teams, who arrived promptly after receiving an alert.

Additional Fire Officer Manoranjan Rout reported that the presence of combustible materials, including plastic, polythene, and LPG cylinders, contributed to the quick spread of the fire. Speaking with ANI, Rout detailed the operation: 'At 1:40 AM, we received a call about the blaze. Within an hour, our fire teams had brought it under control.'

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, with further information currently pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)