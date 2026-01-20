Trump's Trade Tactics Shake European and Global Markets
European stocks declined, the dollar faltered, and U.S. Treasury yields hit highs amid President Trump's push to buy Greenland and threats of increased tariffs on EU nations. Markets reacted with caution, and U.S. Treasury yields spiked. The euro gained strength against the dollar.
In a tumultuous start to the week, European stocks saw declines on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump pushed his controversial Greenland acquisition and hinted at new tariffs on European countries. The move further strained transatlantic trade relations, causing ripples across the global financial markets.
The U.S. dollar entered its second day of declines, while U.S. Treasury yields soared to a four-month high, reflecting growing investor uncertainty. Additionally, Trump threatened stark tariffs on French wines and champagne, in a bid to persuade French President Emmanuel Macron to join his latest diplomatic initiative.
The response from Europe has been cautious, with EU leaders set to discuss countermeasures, including imposing tariffs on U.S. imports. Amid these geopolitical tensions, the euro strengthened against the dollar while safe-haven assets like gold hit record prices, showcasing a complex global economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
