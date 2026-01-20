EAAA India Alternatives IPO: A Leading Alternatives Platform Set for Major Offering

EAAA India Alternatives, a prominent segment of Edelweiss Financial Services, is set to enter the capital markets with an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise Rs 1,500 crore. This move, documented in the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi, represents an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) initiative by Edelweiss Group.

This IPO signifies that EAAA India Alternatives will not benefit directly from the proceeds as all raised funds will be directed to Edelweiss, the selling shareholder. Founded in 2008, the company has established itself as a leader in the Indian alternatives investment landscape over the past 15 years.

The firm boasts assets under management amounting to Rs 65,504 crore as of September 30, 2025. It operates with a diverse strategy focused on real assets including infrastructure, commercial real estate, and private credit, supported by an experienced investment team and extensive client relations in India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)