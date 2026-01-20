Haryana Strengthens Agricultural Ties with Tanzania

In a strategic move to enhance agricultural trade and cooperation, the Haryana government convened a high-level meeting with Tanzania on Tuesday. Led by Principal Secretary Amneet P Kumar, the discussions brought together traders and progressive farmers to explore avenues for boosting farmers' income through agricultural activities abroad.

The meeting covered potential areas of cooperation, such as the demand for agricultural machinery, crop selection suitable for Tanzania's regions, and opportunities in horticulture and pulse crops. Water availability for irrigation and power supply were also on the agenda, highlighting the comprehensive nature of the discussions.

Trade representatives from the mining sector joined the talks, raising relevant issues and queries. Haryana officials assured participants of a structured and transparent approach to international cooperation, with clear responsibilities assigned for surveys and field studies. Coordination at the governmental level was promised to provide robust support to traders and farmers looking to invest in Tanzanian opportunities.