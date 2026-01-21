Global Markets React to Trump's Trade Threats Over Greenland

Global stock markets took a hit on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's threats of revived tariffs on Europe sparked concerns of a potential trade war. The President's comments were a reaction to his disappointment over not winning the Nobel Peace Prize, as he threatened increased tariffs until the U.S. is granted Greenland's purchase.

The market reacted strongly to the geopolitical tensions, with leading indices falling: the Dow Jones by 1.75%, the S&P 500 by 1.97%, and the Nasdaq Composite by 2.19%. The selloff was not limited to the U.S., as Europe's STOXX 600 and Asia's indices also experienced drops. European Union leaders are now hastily convening to discuss potential countermeasures, including tariffs on U.S. products.

Economists warned about the impact of these geopolitical risks on global investment strategies. Wasif Latif of Sarmaya Partners indicated that market perceptions of international alliances are shifting. Despite the market turmoil, some analysts suggested a cautious outlook, as past patterns showed the Trump administration often de-escalates after initial threats.

