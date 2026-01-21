Left Menu

Train Derailment Near Barcelona Injures 15

A commuter train in Spain derailed after a containment wall collapsed onto the track near Barcelona, injuring 15 people. Emergency services reported that four individuals, including the train driver, sustained serious injuries. The incident has prompted a prompt response from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 21-01-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 02:54 IST
Train Derailment Near Barcelona Injures 15
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A commuter train traveling near the Spanish city of Barcelona derailed on Tuesday, resulting in injuries to at least 15 individuals, according to emergency authorities.

The derailment occurred after a containment wall collapsed onto the railroad tracks, posing a significant threat to passengers and crew on board.

Spanish state broadcaster TVE confirmed that four of those injured, including the train driver, are in serious condition. The incident has led to an immediate response from local emergency services as they work to manage the aftermath.

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026