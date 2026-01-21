Train Derailment Near Barcelona Injures 15
A commuter train in Spain derailed after a containment wall collapsed onto the track near Barcelona, injuring 15 people. Emergency services reported that four individuals, including the train driver, sustained serious injuries. The incident has prompted a prompt response from local authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 21-01-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 02:54 IST
- Country:
- Spain
A commuter train traveling near the Spanish city of Barcelona derailed on Tuesday, resulting in injuries to at least 15 individuals, according to emergency authorities.
The derailment occurred after a containment wall collapsed onto the railroad tracks, posing a significant threat to passengers and crew on board.
Spanish state broadcaster TVE confirmed that four of those injured, including the train driver, are in serious condition. The incident has led to an immediate response from local emergency services as they work to manage the aftermath.