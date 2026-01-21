Wall Street Reacts to Trump's Tariff Threats: Markets Plunge Amid Uncertainty

Wall Street experienced its steepest decline in three months on Tuesday, driven by President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats against Europe. This broad market selloff indicated rising fears of volatility among investors, pushing traditional safe havens like gold to record highs. Bitcoin, meanwhile, declined significantly.

Tuesday marked the worst performance for major U.S. equity indices since October 10, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all suffering significant losses. U.S. investors reacted to Trump's weekend announcements about new import tariffs impacting several European countries, exacerbating trade tensions.

Increased trading volumes and heightened volatility were accompanied by global concerns, including potential repercussions in bond markets if Japanese authorities intervene financially. Despite the turbulence, analysts remain cautious about predicting long-term impacts on equities, as economic indicators and earnings reports are set to provide further insights.

