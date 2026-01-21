Left Menu

Punjab Police Launch Massive Crackdown on Gangsters Amid Fresh Encounter

A wanted criminal, Mani Soorma, was injured in a police encounter in Punjab's Amritsar. Soorma, linked to the notorious Kishan Jandiala gang, exchanged fire with police before being apprehended. A statewide 'War On Gangsters' campaign has been launched, involving 12,000 officers targeting organized crime networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:13 IST
Punjab Police Launch Massive Crackdown on Gangsters Amid Fresh Encounter
DIG Sandeep Goel (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a wanted criminal was wounded after he exchanged gunfire with police in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials reported.

According to Deputy Inspector General of the Border Range, Sandeep Goel, the accused, identified as Mani Soorma, is part of the infamous Kishan Jandiala gang and has a history of criminal activity. He previously escaped police custody following an encounter, but recent intelligence led to his location and subsequent arrest attempt.

During this fresh confrontation, Soorma was injured and is now receiving medical treatment. The police have heightened security in the area while pursuing further investigations. Concurrently, a sweeping 72-hour operation has been initiated by Punjab Police to eliminate gangster operations statewide under the 'War On Gangsters' Campaign.

This marked effort includes the deployment of 12,000 officers conducting raids at 2,000 sites, as directed by Chief Minister instructions for eradicating gangster activity. A specialized task force under IG Ashish Chaudhary is tasked with extraditing gangsters from outside the region, alongside efforts to disrupt criminal funding. An anti-gangster helpline has also been established, with a significant budget allotted for informative rewards, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

