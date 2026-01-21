Europe's Energy Gamble: Dependency Shifts Under Trump's Greenland Bid

Spiralling trade tensions between the United States and Europe have resurfaced due to President Donald Trump's controversial bid to acquire Greenland, jeopardizing the European bloc's energy security. This geopolitical tussle highlights Europe's dependency on a single supplier, a critical vulnerability in its energy needs.

Previously, Europe was forced to pivot from Russian gas dependence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This shift resulted in heightened energy prices and a need for alternative suppliers. Consequently, Europe turned to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG). However, recent U.S.-EU trade disagreements, including Trump's imposed tariffs on European imports, threaten this energy relationship.

Stirred by the escalating trade spat, European leaders recognize the strategic liability of their energy dependency. Attempts to diversify include expanding renewable and nuclear energy sources. Despite firm long-term U.S. LNG contracts, the potential for strained transatlantic relations poses a major security concern for Europe.

