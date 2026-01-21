India's Renewable Energy Model Shines at Davos

At the Davos summit, Pradip Kumar Das, leader of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, declared India's clean energy system as a global example. He praised the government for fostering an environment conducive to international investments in renewable projects.

Das highlighted India's remarkable growth in renewables, citing a 22.5 percent compound annual growth rate over the past five years. He asserted that such growth is unparalleled, positioning IREDA as the leading agency in green finance within India.

Simultaneously, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that the World Economic Forum is more about exchanging ideas than formal trade talks. He emphasized India's proactive engagement with major economies, while noting the progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a key discussion topic among global leaders.

