Union Cabinet Extends Atal Pension Yojana to 2030-31

The Indian government has extended the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) until 2030-31 to provide continued pension support to unorganised sector workers. Launched in 2015, APY ensures a minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000-5,000 from age 60, with over 8.66 crore subscribers enrolled as of 2026.

In a bid to bolster financial security for workers in the unorganised sector, the Union Cabinet has greenlit the extension of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) through to the financial year 2030-31. This decision also includes funding for promotional and developmental activities aimed at increasing the scheme's reach.

Initially launched on May 9, 2015, the APY targets old-age income security by offering a guaranteed minimum pension ranging between Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month starting at age 60, contingent upon contributions.

As of January 19, 2026, the scheme has successfully attracted over 8.66 crore subscribers. With the government's endorsement for promotional and capacity-building activities, APY aims to expand its influence among unorganised workers, according to an official release after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

