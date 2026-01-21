Karnataka Boosts Renewable Energy Initiatives at Davos Summit

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, conducted strategic discussions with executives from ReNew Power, Xylem Inc, and Octopus Energy at the World Economic Forum held in Davos. The focal points were investment avenues in renewable energy and innovations for water infrastructure and power modernisation.

On Tuesday, the second day of the summit, ReNew Power shared insights into its solar, wind, and hybrid projects with the Karnataka delegation. Simultaneously, the state showcased its plans for enhancing power grid infrastructure and harnessing renewable energy, alongside notable prospects in energy storage.

New York–based Xylem Inc expressed a keen interest in establishing a wastewater treatment facility in Karnataka and proposed a detailed study for optimal water supply and technology implementation. Octopus Energy engaged in talks regarding advanced tech like Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), which promises consumer cost savings if actualised.

(With inputs from agencies.)