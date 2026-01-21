Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Boosts Energy Ties with Brookfield at Davos

Andhra Pradesh has reinforced its partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to advance clean infrastructure projects, including a gigawatt-scale data center in Visakhapatnam. The collaboration, discussed at Davos, focuses on renewable energy, energy storage, and sustainable technologies, aiming to position Andhra Pradesh as a digital infrastructure hub.

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, the government of Andhra Pradesh has reaffirmed its strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management. This announcement follows a significant meeting between the state's Minister for IT, Electronics, and Education, Nara Lokesh, and Brookfield's President, Connor Teskey.

The USD 12 billion memorandum of understanding—one of the largest commitments from the CII Partnership Summit—focuses on advancing clean infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh, such as the gigawatt-scale data center campus in Visakhapatnam. The state aims to position Vizag as a national hub for digital infrastructure.

Discussions also highlighted renewable energy initiatives, including solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects to enhance sustainable development. Andhra Pradesh is committed to fostering a robust environment for investment, emphasizing policy certainty and expedited project approvals to facilitate Brookfield's ventures.

