Lactalis Recalls Baby Milk Across 18 Countries Over Toxin Fears

French dairy giant Lactalis has announced a significant recall of its Picot brand baby milk across 18 nations due to contamination by a bacterial toxin. Cereulide, the culprit, is known for causing gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea and vomiting, prompting this proactive safety measure.

The recall impacts retail locations, including pharmacies and supermarkets, in countries such as Australia, Chile, and China. This decision came after the French professional association for infant nutrition flagged the potential toxin presence in an ingredient sourced internationally.

Lactalis isn't new to such recalls; it faced a severe crisis in 2017 and 2018 when salmonella-tainted formula affected dozens of infants. The company is now addressing the current issue rigorously to prevent any health incidents.