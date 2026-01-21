Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Global Uncertainty

The Indian rupee fell sharply, hitting an all-time low of 91.65 against the US dollar. This decline of 68 paise on Wednesday was largely due to persistent foreign fund outflows and intensified global geopolitical uncertainties, experts say.

Previously, the rupee's lowest point was recorded on December 16, 2025, at 91.14. Heightened tensions in Europe regarding the Greenland issue and potential tariffs have further pressured the currency. The rupee had opened at 91.05 and swiftly fell to an intraday low of 91.74 before settling at 91.65.

Market analysts attribute the plunge to volatile capital flows and the delayed US trade agreement, creating anxiety among investors. Despite these challenges, strong forex reserves provide a buffer that may help stabilize the currency. Key figures project technical support at 91.08 with resistance at 92.05.

(With inputs from agencies.)