Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Global Uncertainty

The rupee plunged to an unprecedented low of 91.65 against the US dollar, driven by persistent foreign fund outflows and global geopolitical uncertainties, including tensions over Greenland. Forex reserves and potential US trade deals may stabilize the currency in the face of continued risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee fell sharply, hitting an all-time low of 91.65 against the US dollar. This decline of 68 paise on Wednesday was largely due to persistent foreign fund outflows and intensified global geopolitical uncertainties, experts say.

Previously, the rupee's lowest point was recorded on December 16, 2025, at 91.14. Heightened tensions in Europe regarding the Greenland issue and potential tariffs have further pressured the currency. The rupee had opened at 91.05 and swiftly fell to an intraday low of 91.74 before settling at 91.65.

Market analysts attribute the plunge to volatile capital flows and the delayed US trade agreement, creating anxiety among investors. Despite these challenges, strong forex reserves provide a buffer that may help stabilize the currency. Key figures project technical support at 91.08 with resistance at 92.05.

(With inputs from agencies.)

