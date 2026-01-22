TSA's REAL ID Enforcement: New $45 Fee for Non-Compliant Travelers Starting February
The TSA will impose a $45 fee from February 1 for U.S. travelers without 'REAL ID' compliant identification. About 6% of air travelers currently lack such IDs. The fee aims to cover costs for processing and will be nonrefundable, with payment taking up to 30 minutes if not made in advance.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) revealed that as of February 1, travelers in the U.S. who don't have a 'REAL ID' compliant identification will face a $45 fee. This comes as the agency strives for stricter adherence to federal identification standards among air travelers.
At a recent U.S. House of Representatives hearing, TSA Deputy Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeil highlighted a slight improvement in compliance, which now stands at 94%, up from 93% the previous year. The Trump administration had increased the fee from $18 to $45, attributing it to the costs associated with processing non-compliant passengers.
From passports to permanent resident cards, several IDs are acceptable, but individuals without them will face enhanced scrutiny. Introduced post-September 11, the 2005 law mandates robust security standards for ID issuance, with enforcement regularly deferred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
