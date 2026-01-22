TSA's REAL ID Enforcement: New $45 Fee for Non-Compliant Travelers Starting February

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) revealed that as of February 1, travelers in the U.S. who don't have a 'REAL ID' compliant identification will face a $45 fee. This comes as the agency strives for stricter adherence to federal identification standards among air travelers.

At a recent U.S. House of Representatives hearing, TSA Deputy Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeil highlighted a slight improvement in compliance, which now stands at 94%, up from 93% the previous year. The Trump administration had increased the fee from $18 to $45, attributing it to the costs associated with processing non-compliant passengers.

From passports to permanent resident cards, several IDs are acceptable, but individuals without them will face enhanced scrutiny. Introduced post-September 11, the 2005 law mandates robust security standards for ID issuance, with enforcement regularly deferred.

(With inputs from agencies.)