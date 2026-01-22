Tanker Seizures: U.S. Tightens Grip on Venezuelan Oil Trade

In a strategic move against Venezuela, the U.S. has captured several tankers linked to the nation's oil exports. Among them, M Sophia and Galileo were detected near Puerto Rico, according to Tankertrackers.com data and a Reuters witness.

The seizures, directed by President Trump, form part of a broader strategy to curb drug trafficking and revitalize Venezuela's oil industry. However, the long-term challenges of these seizures remain, with potential environmental hazards and delayed civil forfeiture claims complicating the situation.

Experts warn about the perils of using older, non-compliant tankers, reporting that they often operate without adequate safety measures or insurance. The 'dark fleet' of vessels under U.S. watch could pose significant safety risks and liability issues if incidents occur. Meanwhile, U.S. officials remain tight-lipped about future plans for these vessels.

