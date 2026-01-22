Left Menu

Tanker Seizures: U.S. Tightens Grip on Venezuelan Oil Trade

The U.S. has seized multiple Venezuelan oil tankers, including M Sophia and Galileo, as part of a campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime. The seizures aim to halt drug trafficking and revive Venezuela's oil sector. Concerns over tanker safety and environmental risks persist, as U.S. civil forfeiture claims progress slowly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 07:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 07:27 IST
Tanker Seizures: U.S. Tightens Grip on Venezuelan Oil Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move against Venezuela, the U.S. has captured several tankers linked to the nation's oil exports. Among them, M Sophia and Galileo were detected near Puerto Rico, according to Tankertrackers.com data and a Reuters witness.

The seizures, directed by President Trump, form part of a broader strategy to curb drug trafficking and revitalize Venezuela's oil industry. However, the long-term challenges of these seizures remain, with potential environmental hazards and delayed civil forfeiture claims complicating the situation.

Experts warn about the perils of using older, non-compliant tankers, reporting that they often operate without adequate safety measures or insurance. The 'dark fleet' of vessels under U.S. watch could pose significant safety risks and liability issues if incidents occur. Meanwhile, U.S. officials remain tight-lipped about future plans for these vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Storm: V S Sunil Kumar's Alleged Party Switch Sparks Investigation

Social Media Storm: V S Sunil Kumar's Alleged Party Switch Sparks Investigat...

 India
2
Rising Concerns Over Japan's Interest Rate Hikes Amid Election

Rising Concerns Over Japan's Interest Rate Hikes Amid Election

 Japan
3
Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

 India
4
Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026